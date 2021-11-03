Transcript for Storms causing heavy snow and flooding rain in the West

Rain is expected today in Southern California where mudslides left behind this mass and several canyons near Los Angeles. All of them burned in a wildfire last year mandatory evacuation orders are still in effect in some areas. The same storm system is bringing snow to California's Sierra Nevada mountains and the Rockies Colorado could be in aid for a significant storm this weekend. Denver reaches 47 degrees today spring like temperatures continue for the midwest and here in the northeast and highs around eighty across the south to that.

