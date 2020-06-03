Transcript for Storms move east as warmup expected this weekend

We'll check now for a look at your weather for this Friday morning. Some serious flooding in Charleston, South Carolina about four inches of rain has fallen in recent days of that rain is finally moving offshore. Meanwhile around the northern Great Lakes it's no that's the problem this was the scene and Marquette Michigan up to a foot of snow was expected in that region. Looking at today's high temperatures forties in the northeast and upper midwest more rain for the Pacific northwest 47 in Seattle seventies in Southern California. And a ball only 84 in Miami.

