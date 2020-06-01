Transcript for Storms to slam West before moving across country

I'm now for a look at your weather for this Monday morning. The big weather story this morning as and the Pacific northwest where heavy snow will make driving on interstate ninety through the cascades. Tough again today heavy rain and a flood watch are in the forecast along. The Washington coast where some areas could see five inches of rain. Looking at today's high temperatures Los Angeles and Phoenix will reach the seventies Minneapolis will top out at 35 Chicago. It's 39 the high and Memphis will be 56. Sixty in Atlanta and today's high Miami 75 degrees.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.