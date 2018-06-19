-
Now Playing: Hip-hop mourns rapper XXXTentacion after fatal shooting
-
Now Playing: Body cam video shows officer pulled gun during Sterling Brown arrest
-
Now Playing: School drops Confederate name, opting for Obama
-
Now Playing: Stranded boater, dogs rescued by sheriff's deputies
-
Now Playing: Priest comes face-to-face with burglar at church
-
Now Playing: Armed civilian who shot Walmart gunman is a pastor
-
Now Playing: Protesters rally in opposition to Trump's family separation immigration policy
-
Now Playing: 3 people die after being pulled from apartment swimming pool in NC
-
Now Playing: Trump to meet with Republican lawmakers divided over family separation
-
Now Playing: Terminally ill man meets his great-granddaughter
-
Now Playing: Exclusive: Passenger speaks out after roller coaster derailment
-
Now Playing: Immigration debate heats up
-
Now Playing: Train derailment causes explosion, prompts evacuations
-
Now Playing: Armed bystander shoots, kills suspected carjacker in Washington state
-
Now Playing: Daughter gives dad kidney for Father's Day
-
Now Playing: Invasive plant in US can cause burning, blindness, officials warn
-
Now Playing: Officer saves the day by finding woman's pricey engagement ring
-
Now Playing: Landmark lawsuit over popular weed killer goes to trial
-
Now Playing: Trump blames Dems for family separation as Homeland Security head defends policy
-
Now Playing: Man's food order comes with 'spit' remark on receipt