Stranded boater, dogs rescued by sheriff's deputies

More
A helpful neighbor also took part in the rescue which occurred on Louisiana's Lake Bistineau.
0:39 | 06/19/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Stranded boater, dogs rescued by sheriff's deputies
Relevant federal. Well there isn't. About. Smoke. Accept a check actually blew. I think it. Yeah. You're right.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":56000529,"title":"Stranded boater, dogs rescued by sheriff's deputies","duration":"0:39","description":"A helpful neighbor also took part in the rescue which occurred on Louisiana's Lake Bistineau.","url":"/US/video/stranded-boater-dogs-rescued-sheriffs-deputies-56000529","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.