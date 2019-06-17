Transcript for Street re-named for Pride month

Everything Larsen here for ABC news live while the mind is fried the mood is electric and the street. Day that is until it this morning. Be historic and popular gay street actress this street here in the west village neighborhood of Manhattan. Is now except in street they all inclusive street sign installation was championed by the New York City commission human rights. Underwritten by MasterCard. As did exactly Laura looks like marking a street that's representative. Of all walks of life. And to drive from the fact that you are welcome here. For now this all inclusive insulation and as you can call it now is going to be staying here through the end of pride month which does run the month of June here New York City and as New York City as the host city for world privacy here. As millions flocked from all over the world to celebrate world pride at the end of the month. The last week ended June city leaders and organizations like the New York City commission human rights is actively working to make this apartments and ball. Of the community here in the last islands for announcement marks in reporting for releasing his live from acceptance street.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.