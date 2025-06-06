Streets in Lubbock, Texas, flood after storms

SEE IT: Heavy flooding hit the streets of Lubbock, Texas, after storms moved through the region.

June 6, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live