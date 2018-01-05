Striking Arizona teachers cover Capitol in red

A teachers' strike in Arizona looks like it will enter its fourth day Tuesday.
0:56 | 05/01/18

Transcript for Striking Arizona teachers cover Capitol in red
Arizona striking teachers there will be back at capitol today. And that means a fourth day of closed schools across the state an estimated 101000 teachers most in red T shirts. Rallied in Phoenix demanding better pay and more education funding. A new spending plan provides for a 20% pay hike over the next two years. It also restores 100 million dollars of previous cuts to pay for books and other expenses but the teachers say that's not enough. Teacher pay raise does not address the materials in the classroom that are outdated. It doesn't address the fact that we have nice. And cockroaches. And the fact that there are forty kids in the class it doesn't address the fact that we one's social worker for 800 kids. It doesn't address any of that. All the teachers say they also want to see pay increases for support staff like counselors and bus drivers. Organizers say the strike will continue at least through tomorrow.

