Transcript for 1 student killed in Colorado school shooting

Unfortunately begin with the deadly mass shooting at a school outside Denver the gunfire erupted just seven miles from Columbine High School police say two students opened fire on their classmates at the stem school and highlands ranch. Killing one and wounding eight others while setting off a panic throughout the campus. ABC's Sonia pockets is at this scene with new details on the investigation and the suspects. And custody Dong a good morning. Good morning to you today good morning to you can it at least two students are still in serious condition this morning one of those suspects is being evaluated at a house middle. As this community grapples with this deadly school shooting. Yeah. It's a bullet erupting just after Bernstein Cindy tear through the highlands bridge column Protestants who have lived in I think building. There was a trail of blood and student and eighteen year old has killed eight others injured Fernando bluntly is seventeen year old is one of the wounded. A guy pull. I believe a pistol and assured. Like guitar case is thought to shoot. Over 18100 students in the case insults or immediately put on lockdown as police or on the hunt for the shooter. As officers were arriving at the school they could still hear gunshots and as they were entering the school. Parents waiting anxiously hoping to be reunited with their children. Apple accurate and complete a figurehead your window fit horrible. Investigators say two shooters began firing into separate locations the school so big it took officers two hours to clear every room. And are still on the loose from Egypt air lot and you are horrible error. Oh. This morning both suspects are in custody police say they are both students at the school I didn't find one it's eighteen year old Bonnie Erickson. The other 83 instant your teen. Police don't air our from the school this guy breaks they didn't see where it's at. Ninety. Authorities do not have any information as to whether any of the victims were targeted and have not released a possible motive the two suspects could be charged as adults. To name Kenneth. Our thanks to you Don yet there on the scene.

