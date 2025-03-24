How changes to student loan process could impact borrowers

ABC News’ Alexis Christoforous discusses the executive order which puts the Small Business Association in charge of handling student loans.

March 24, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live