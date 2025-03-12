Students say DOGE Cuts to Native American schools threaten health and safety

Navajo student Kaiya Jade Brown and attorney Jacqueline De León (Isleta Pueblo) tell ABC News’ Linsey Davis how DOGE cuts to federally run Native colleges are “devastating” academics and facilities.

March 12, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live