Transcript for Study abroad semester cut short

Many American students were studying abroad for the spring semester and had their time cut shore due to the corona virus. Olivea McLaughlin is a twenty year old UC Berkeley student who flew home to San Diego from Madrid. After learning that the US would be restricting travel due to covad nineteen. Olivea was not screened at the airport upon reentry but shortly after learning her friend. Had been that she did in close contact with tested positive Olivea then also tested positive in here to tell us about her experience Olivia joins us now. The if face time in Olivea first off how are you feeling today. I feel OK I'm definitely a little tired but I'm not released experiencing any symptoms actually feel that outlook brings to your symptoms before him or you had you gotten much better from where you were before. Absolutely yes coming back from a Janet it in and CSI barely had Andy the only thing that really qualified me for testing was. I was in close contact with someone that tested positive. But for the most part these symptoms are very minor I would compare this just you a regular cold it's not simply don't ever call out of work from. Had I not been tested positive I would have just gone on living my my normal life while so take us through what it was like leaving Madrid. And trying to get back to the United States. This process was nothing back tactic I went to bed around 1 AM in Madrid the evening of trans travel ban. And I live in an apartment with Paul study abroad kids and we were woken up to 30 in the morning. Hewlett screaming outside there is running up and down the stairs. This is very chaotic there's lot of yelling and we'll check turf turns my roommates and I myself and we saw that trump had essentially issued a travel day and saying that we EC back in the US within thirty hours. And a Libya's pretty striking because she said you were not screened at the airport and you weren't really showing our feeling any symptoms at that point and yet now you know. You were positive for co bid nineteen and get any idea how many people you were with standing next to throughout all of. Absolutely not as that was just kind of went most scary things about his bat. I didn't gas my temper or like Noah took our temperature reading get asked if they're feeling symptoms. It was still early in the process I was a super surprised but that aspect was curious that there is so many study abroad kids on my flight alt skin cap current buyers now. We will issue. The very best you get out a quarantine soon they're Olivea Clinton thanks for being with us AT&T give.

