Stunning moment helicopter and plane pass in front of 'strawberry moon' over Chicago

A Chicago man captured the stunning moment a helicopter and plane passed simultaneously in front of June's radiant "strawberry moon."

June 11, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live