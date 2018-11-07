Transcript for 'It was a stupid idea': Train hoppers call 911 to be rescued

911 dispatchers never know what type of call will come in and around 5 o'clock this morning there was definitely a strange one near Doyle sound. Two men who had no business writing and a CSX train. And needed help getting off its. There ought train. Investigators say that frantic call came from Christian Bale who along with Kevin Sloan decided to hop on a moving CSX train in the here on county town of Willard but when that train went faster they couldn't get off and hung on its clean cars for about sixty miles. At speeds estimated up to fifty miles per hour tale telling the operator he was scared. Oh the fact that person was able to call 911 while he's hanging on the side of the train in and of itself is very very unusual. Wayne county dispatcher called CSX and train stopped in chippewa township but the train hoppers topped off and took off. They were arrested about a mile away. Trespassing on or near railroad tracks is extremely dangerous. According to operation light Saber Ohio ranked eleventh and trespass casualties and 2017. Including fifteen deaths and thirteen injuries. In the back of a cruiser panel admitted he's wild ride with a bad idea. I know existing. The train hoppers were charged with trespassing by the sheriff's department but they could face more charges. From CSX. In Doyle's down Bob Jones news spot.

