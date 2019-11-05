Transcript for Suicidal woman tries to open plane door mid-flight

A very special. Moments today for the survivor of yet a another school shooting in this country. And Lee helped one of the four students heard during a shooting at UNC Charlotte. Is expected to walk across the stage today to get her college diploma the 23 year old will receive her degree in international studies she is the only graduate among the students who were hurt. In that horrible incident two students killed in the shooting will receive degrees in no more him they were honored yesterday with those degrees posthumously.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.