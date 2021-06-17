Sun-kissed swimmers surrounded by cownose rays at Florida beach

More
Beachgoers were treated to a close encounter with a school of cownose rays in St Petersburg, Florida.
1:19 | 06/17/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Sun-kissed swimmers surrounded by cownose rays at Florida beach
You. Yeah. Okay 00. I. The. OK. Yeah. Okay. Okay. News. It's. Blue moon.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:19","description":"Beachgoers were treated to a close encounter with a school of cownose rays in St Petersburg, Florida.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"78335511","title":"Sun-kissed swimmers surrounded by cownose rays at Florida beach","url":"/US/video/sun-kissed-swimmers-surrounded-cownose-rays-florida-beach-78335511"}