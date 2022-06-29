‘I think the sun comes out for everyone, not just for a few’: Migrant survivor

ABC News’ Maria Elena Salinas spoke with a survivor of the deadliest case of human smuggling in U.S. history on the horrors inside a trailer that left 53 dead.

