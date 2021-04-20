Transcript for Sunny Hostin on Derek Chauvin verdict: ‘This is what justice finally looks like’

And sunny Hostin as we look at these images coming in from across the country but first of course from Minneapolis relief in that community and you yourself said as a former prosecutor yourself when you prefer that there was a verdict in this quickly that. But even you have thought there would be at least questions from perhaps the jurors for the judge and there was not unanimous. Guilty on all charges. You know David. I've been a lawyer for 27 years and I remember. When I was in law schools are in my first year in the Rodney King verdict came out. And it was an acquittal for four officers who find video. Beat and stomped and taste in men beat a man. 56 times within the time it. And I believed to my eyes then. So I believe my eyes this time with George Floyd. And even though I knew that fast verdicts always hint acts. An agreement. Even though all of my training told me that they are likely convicted. On at least the highest count for at least the lowest count. Because of the history in this country because it is so rare. That police officers are convicted. Because black men in black voice or killed. By police. With impunity in this country and that is just the truth. At a rate five times more then their white counterparts. Because I am the mother of an eighteen year old boy. Who is now in South Africa. And I feel that he is safer. In South Africa. And he is the in his own country. I am so relieved. Bad. This is way justice finally looks like. For my community. And while I know that this is not bring George Floyd back. To his family. To his loved ones. To his brother who we've heard from so eloquently. At least I believe now. That being movement that we've seen. Since his murder. On video for the world to see is not just a moment. I really believe. That. This is a movement that we've seen. Com and for that I am so much so. They everything falls then perhaps. We will see real change. Much needed change. In this country. So he must. Some very personal reflections on our coverage sack and the guilty verdict the jury in Minneapolis anything.

