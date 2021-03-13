Transcript for Sunny talks about Black Twitter being therapeutic

Well everyone and thank you for joining us at ABC news live for this very special edition of in the kitchen extending the conversation. Every week on ABC our network prime time specials told the nation. Takes a deeper look at black life in America and unveil some of those are truths that we all have to reckon. So the nation episode has a segment called in the kitchen we have that same honest conversations that are common around the kitchen table. Like him conversations are so good wanted to keep the bill. I'm sunny Hostin and welcome to soul of the nation's in the kitchen. This is the place where each week we chop it up like we do around our kitchen table. Where the talk is highly opinionated candid and also a lot of fun. I'm excited to have in the kitchen voices of the next generation and beyond. With me are author educator artists and one of the co founders of the black lives matter movement Patrice colors. We also have activists and New York City Council candidate. She oh say an activist Yana a Rhonda. Welcome. So. What we're just gonna have a conversation. Rate protects conversations that we have at home with friends. Around table. In the kitchen. Pass was caught in the kitchen. And I want to speak with all of you because. It occurred to me today. Jen Z. Is really going through it. Really going through it. My kids agency. And I don't look like agents act. But I do so my son's eighteen my dollars fourteen. And my son took a gap year. This year before going to college. And you know we would messing with and we like your last name's Matt Obama you know you you need to go to college. And he explained to S day. He feels. Depressed he's lived through. So much and you know. Growing up in the sixties and seventies who lives you do and what have you lift the and in thinking about it he's described in the living room you know me to. Through. Through George Floyd live at the scene. You know. Men like me. Killed in the streets. And eleven student loan crisis living through all this field global pandemic. And this scene here. I feel. What has. Life didn't to you. Its. Dusting my house. Like. I mean especially in this country like it can just be so cool. We're just all like. Going through the most. Park that. You are Catholics from spent months especially news. Every means it's been happening and basic dinner leg week after week is going and this thing. Changing dig around it how my gains night. I. You know I'm not in the Amylin NAND. IA when I speak to mostly Jeanty audiences. I'm always reminding myself like these children work children. When at the launch of via land like 78 years old. And it's social media has. An all that amazing ways allowed for this these conversations they become global but also. Has created an environment where Jen he sees everything and nothing is. You know no parent can shield themselves. Are their children from what is happening anymore you you don't have what this cure rated situation because the screens are everywhere and social media is everywhere. So just you know placards matter need to march for our lives. You know and their rights movement in. Four years of fashion's. And and I'll talk about a global pandemic and there battling them you know. My child is four and he when we go outside. He notices everything like that person mask. Are we gonna get the rotavirus means use four and his anxiety itself eyes so I just think that were in this. Moment where we half to remind ourselves. What a generation has gone through and. It's why you know on black eyes matter we talk a lot about healing and joy. And Mike at also I think get these on the lineal I think we like. We are an intense generation in. I think it's why didn't he can go to like Twitter and tic tac and like make fun of it all evening and one half button with because. Humor we need humor and this moment because it's just it's just to match. They are generations very paper where. When they say ignorant than with I really feel that. I didn't see. You don't have to you don't have a friendships and its outer fingertips you can see what's happening world. Every screen. You can imagine and and that's overwhelming but. It's also necessary in beautiful I think we are in a pinnacle and in life where. There are multiple crises that need tending to and we can't leave it out you generation or two tend to those crises. And tonight we've screwed up the in generations prior. Screwed it up as well but and and I think we are acknowledging dot and you know also acknowledging the power in the voice and the strength that we. And the potential that we have to change. You know many of these situations that we've. I. Let me ask you. Can you find joy in the fact that there's this movement. This movement going on that you are bracing that you're part of is does that feel like empowering I don't. I mean its case against justice thinking that these. Eight days ago and I was living in its efforts on communities and it's this and there was like no black people there no lack of ability on top. And it's finally like ones. Are like organizing an activist communities coming together I'll woodlands. Like wow he really we have each other even now we like going to everything. We've it's it's nice to have a space years. The whole goal is to lift. The whole goal is to break down on Ares. And to say. We understand all of these systemic oppression from every angle every facet leave act base. Pat White House will be. Be around people who really feel like I understand. We're all here for like a common goal. Do you feel. Now that. You've seen a black president. Best your generation. That's possible. And is that empowering you little. If you ask me that. Five or six years ago maybe ten years ago. Definitely act over across the board yes I'm I'm very happy that we've or efforts by president. But you know identity politics is something about particulars who is also very. Hyper aware of you know when you start to look what has been done Rwanda Obama presidency or any presidency in the history of America it's it's not nice you know. You know we we the vilified the hope the Republicans are the right I'm as we showed but I'm we tend to ignore that Democrats dropped bombs across the world as well in his appeal among the bomber. You know it's great that we've had our first black president it's great that we've outer we have our first like BP but we need action. Real legislation. In the kitchen. Extended the conversation continues at ABC news line after the break. Welcome back to the kitchen extended conversation. I was thinking about back to the pressure on July and Mike this movement. Some of the places I feel the most away is that black curtains. And you know why. Well I'll say this two things when the media portrays our protests like how they get is that like you know like where we're storming down the street without any that they framed the protests now as violent all the time rioting. All the time. And yet if you've actually been to one. It feels like African festival. People art dance saying you have the music out and it it's because it's. I feel like for black folks it feels like a one moment where we get free kitten together. And I think it's really important I've been refraining. Eva Y talk about protest like. Protests are safe space. What happened on jet or sex with approach. That was. Riots. That why is. Insurrection. What we'd do is come together to celebrate our lives and demand that other people celebrate asked you and I feel like back. We saw that last summer we saw that up crops. You know race class gender and generation. And I feel like. You know when we start of the element was mostly just black Nolan meals and on the streets of the C you know black jet in the years. Take two black lives matter and you know do it he out of stealing do what you are doing it's still a film like a game changer and that's what I feel like. The Jen the Jen the year generation is dollar game changer. Definitely and let me ask you. T on. Your face saying. What thirteen. Charters intact thirteen charges because you organized. A black flags manner. Protests. Hasn't few. And it feels like this currency in itself these like governmental. Structures that are supposed to be here to protects me. Charges slamming it Miller right in my face like it really makes me realize that while I have to fight so hard as a black woman to just. B for each. And that's like that's not even liberation yet that's just like oh I'm just trying to stay outage like me. I mean it's it's been frustrating it's been really unveiling. Seeing. Sitting everyone's reaction to. To my situation a lot of people have been supportive oh my god I can't leave this happening. I mean it's just it's crazy when you see your own life. Being used for the sake of politics it has nothing to do we. Mean or any of my actions that day it was a peaceful beautiful night and Julius protests. And just to see a City Council officials naming needs still last week in meetings. And using me for their own gain hands DA's using for re election. I'm just trying to build their own name off. That's one here on out of the nineteen. Government in nineteen time here black girl who's fighting for liberation because I've been in this. This box and community that's less than 2% black for all these years and he finally had some moments where we can say look where here like you're not gonna ignore needs. We're not gonna keep ignoring their my current actions were not gonna be silent in class anymore and I. It's been a chip I members. I don't know I didn't expect. It's honestly kind of like Harold her rained down I mean how patents thing. I've been on I'm in Trenton learned a lot of lessons and groom through this. I mean it just shows its incentives like how much work gears still is to be done like. If something like this can happen to me in it was after the conclusion. A peaceful protest like. Just look at what they're doing to people across the board especially black people it's always black people no matter what like you can be. Walking on the street light. That it's easier. Howard acting government news. News. You the 190 lock Earl black woman. You use parts fear and all of their hearts you know the solidarity that you organized a behind that nonviolent protest the people that you brought that moment that few years. That's that's a one of wastes are saying is yeah they socked in with that power and with that right but you know you you may or may not have been acknowledging from. In of those charges that have been placed on you. We will continue organizing and building and and you manifesting that power. To come back again if we see that there is is that the chink in the armor and weakness because they they see in individually herself. With this much strengthened with much bigger. That the rat 22 pitch structure that they've built over centuries. When you started black lives matter I see I see your face saying I see the tears in your eyes when you started lack lives matter. Did you ever imagine something like this. Yes. It. In nineteen example. Like yeah. He's magnificent. I bet on Dan. While Helen that we play with who ended July early. It's so what have. The unofficial mayor of Wilmer park. And contacted me. And he said as a younger. You know slow count what part that's facing charges like do you think you can help her. Now's like whip Alan me you know. Put us at that's like lambs or hurt her and her family and let's talk about what she's facing because. The reality is about black people who fought for our lives and have fop. For our liberation have always been analyzed and Angela Dave fans you'd be Newton everybody's now seen Houston's black silent for at Hampton. So. What we started BL Latin you know seven and half years ago. I didn't real person I don't realize we are going to be starting. The next rights act from the and it. For our deductibles immediately on the board room now we were. Oh you know on a call went out sitting together you know. Processing we are ups and your hurt like towards that with just acquitted for global advocate killing seventeen Euro way. I was. I won it I did not want George meant to get that stories that Whitman when we started black as a matter at least jail one. I wanted to be huge and I remember that he council's immediately. Yeah oh at least in this being a club matter. Match acting. That I forced. A big. I know you don't know those things just imagine them. But I also didn't realize how quickly Wii would be. Child human demonize. How quickly would be called terrorists. How quickly we would be criminal. But I've very you know very quickly this opening. Up you know light the gas that that threat the you know that that meeting here all of those things like I didn't realize that will be light but the minute it started to be. I just went active. Ancestors. Went back to living legends like act and ran out okay. This is the moment and an act called. The weight on the call me I called Angela like. OK so they're going after what we eat yeah. State. Today there's know there's no we don't have. You know we've gone through some generations back once that happens it's so this orient and confusing it and you you're looking around like we like. I'm time today. All the probably. I see it one. Time it's. White supremacy it's even mater in Ali's. I think some people who urges house sat on. Thinking that's you're here you're here for personal gain would indeed it's it's. Ons. Here's my thing I truly believe. That white most white people are scared. Of black clad matter. Be ties. Date date know that when white folks to get get together. It's Indians like privacy and means violence and vs them bucket bargains edit we are truly trying to change. Through peace and nonviolence and I don't think that white folks understand. Anything outside of supremacists violence in any context and so part of the work up last night the matter is to be like now where I'm gonna be out apologetic about we are. But also to remind folks like. Actually went black people get free everybody else gets more. Right in the kitchen extended the conversation continues and ABC news lives after the break. Welcome back to the kitchen extending the conversation. I think yeah instincts in the. You just pointed hadn't really thought is this notion that. Air criminalizing. The work deaths making it seem like all of the you know black lives matter protests. Our violent acts. That it's you know it's down as a criminal that's right. And how effective that framing absolutely has been an absolutely. Has it does that scare you that in your work. What is. He doing Pittsburgh decades. Entries. But reinvigorate. My mission you know one organizing. Omelet with summer meeting protest. Is to you know pay attention to the net and on and off to work on there. And when you talked about. Oh. You know one most toys places like a protest hunter was angry. Therapeutic. You know when it was. Out last summer and your city. On. Document every means walls. Being NC millennial are perfect bird bird team partnered. You know when when we saw. On on CN turner. MSNBC. You know footage of people riding with him what was going on graft and and we knew that organized. Does it come from then because that's what we see them well that's not having his CNN. Not right wing news outlet said it I think in the summer it was two or 3% by. Our 7%. Actually entered the percent which if not all that mean it's okay. By. The other thing I trying to say and an actor talk about is that I don't know any of those people than you are and what Melanie. Old are they outside forces. Aren't they beat cop I'd. Put it I don't play that with the first week of this white man coming up and asking me in a group of people that it was around with Albert but the camera. The video went viral. White supremacist blogger. On the Internet they do about it in this country is is rooted in violence and obviously when there a lot of people protesting against violence. The violent people are gonna come out. It's also. Happen. It's also Bayern there very very strategic. And so. How I think at think it is at now and to use in April the journalists that statistic. 58%. Of the GOP believes that January 6 was. Anti. It's a little more than yeah. That is bad man. Until that bill what they'll wait a car he needed this idea what would we bar. Has everything to do with. Them than with their hair out. Exactly and that also bitterly. Minneapolis. When we found out really are now the police station everywhere and create. Everywhere in the country when that we we're at a height of our protest I remember talking organizers. And didn't like there are some issues things happening and we're not leaving it where not doing so it's not I think that is. Really important. And then but how do you change the narrative now I mean. It's your Jens. Where we go now new administration. We still in the middle of the of the terrible pandemic. We're still in the middle. Of everything but wait a week where do we go home and. You know when when I'm will when I was organizing listening to what people were demanding the streets. With the defund the police with a bypass from the police with Korean passed back into our community again and our president doesn't do that our our sense it doesn't do stay faithful to us as are most of us don't vote in those races have more. Now we live in neighborhood where. There's underfunded public education system underfunded public housing underfunded health care and that's. That's at the hands of our local elected and I want to change that dynamic do you think that their support in the black community forward. With them industry. But I am tired of of hearing this narrative that but people are inherently violent and with that narrative that act that. Actions that narrative is more police that's been the TV answer for for quite some time. Why don't we focus on. In our schools and and are overcrowded classrooms and the fact that her teachers. Have to pay for their own school supplies of being in the school year wild you know their police helicopters police in our neighborhoods. No they're different things that that need tending to you rather than. You know just jumping to answer more police. Way. At the kitchen to. In the kitchen. I ops of view I sometimes. We don't know what we needed who we. Oh oh. That's right. Police are the only way that work. You know whole pot ordered or. It's true you know you can call it black and no fat I don't know but it IPSec ask what do you want. More accessed. At. Our house a do you what. Tests use mental. Health earned. War greens space and Park School programs look at swept all packets cut every year that believes that what it's more money. Police budget and then people start oh so you're money is mostly though attacks mostly goalie TU. Jails prisons. About Africa Asia and acting. In a helpful for the work that we Dan and here. Share your messaging and your beliefs that's not just passed it's. It's so powerful the eyes. We have been desperately needing reinvestment in our communities for decades. For decades for packet connected acting it out. She wouldn't. Let her brother's print. And we didn't. Its purse back with a not office. And they're all the ways in which. Everything also service. Has heard it 20. The all giving them on that everything. Honestly. I don't I do they don't want to lose it took the cops all the time interview that. They don't want to respond to that they want to investigate. True crime it. Placing all the time it I don't. Yeah and then and I don't wanted to investigate that there are people that battered are doing. We network that our turf in nationals true crime and kept the leash from could really attendance. Solvent not let situation. The kitchen extended the conversation continues in ABC news London after the break. Welcome back to the kitchen standing conversation. Tell us about your story because. You have been charged with thirteen. Misdemeanors and. Yes. I'll touch on it lightly I mean it's definitely that's the subject right now happening in case. Activities in and arguments and I was listening to analysts at this four hour. For use. Super involved in the community. And after this dance. George Slade and Rihanna Taylor last year. A lot of excited getting to get there and I started organizing lot of protests in the news they're really. Is very limited black people in slow is what we college and it's. I actually after a string of maybe two dozen current or maybe twenty years something protests on July 21. After the conclusion. A piece of protests highways. Mob ambush arrested by the police. But while I was I was just talking in my car like everybody had dispersed. The park and and since then it has jets game. I think the insane. I mean. I couldn't guard public I couldn't drive around car for three months I had to have my friends move it from the park where I was arrested because I Wayne. They took me straight. To the police station like I didn't even I can drive my car loan. And at her since then I don't actually. I was homeless because of it. That I didn't have actually stable housing. Like real stable like this is my own place. In total lack a few weeks ago when I actually had to go through lake. Home and student program through my university. End so patients. It's taking a tall all on my ability to really like function in income because it's like when you know hug your basic needs meant when you're leaving out of a car. Going up and down the state of California staying on people's currencies. Like way. Your mom does China go. Anywhere and also in the middle of the pandemic like that's none even safe it's just like how many supposed to move forward. That. He adds he had. It's been a it's been difficult it's I mean I'm trying to like keep it means engines. I think I fell in selected depression. For everything on time and I didn't even recognize it. All because you organized. All because I organize a protest. If you write. Write up which is your constitutional right. As the Vatican citizen. And I harness that eyes be back in and I don't update I've seen it now let my case. It's no longer about me about the actions anything anybody that happened that day its jets. It's littering the politics but it's like a human a human life is bigger than politics. Especially. A 21 year old girl scientists. Mean women. Still elect him yeah attack can be naive if you. Kenya. So oh. And I think. We can continue to organize not even just on the political side like yes it's. Immensely important to have. People in office also to have people we're embedded in the community who are dedicated to. How are we gonna find ways to meet these people's needs or how are we getting include our house its neighbors or however in the figure out. Way it's like I. Even like. When it comes to education because you only really learn so much in K through twelve how we gimmick them through and it. Educate community members of all ages line. The oppression in our real history because we don't even if we don't. It's it's so hidden from us that day it's. He. Did exactly. This. Scene. Did you. Maybe I'm wrong Britain. For both of you did you see me be an increase of of people. Trying to. He more in touch with their community after the uprising for the summer it's absolutely you know whether it's through mutual aid whether through. It is just being an active member of their community that is up from about their view when that. I mean I feel like honestly am ons that but and then he actually. So many of us. Realize that we're like a global community and family and that we have to. Figure out how to take care of each other hadn't. I just remember you know knock on me restorers like checking on people. And the uprisings happens in and it felt like there was this kind of closeness is is. And if that Chris Chris adding clarity. About how old. After app everything locks. And how we to you come together. I met him because of the park lake. I feel it we ha to. Shall operate and whether or near city are slow morning analysts. We have to Shula and. And earth. The difference. You know that's why there are moments when you when we see someone else. You know only feasible that a complete stranger killed yeah if feels like our brother sister or sibling. As also being is being harmed there's something that's deeply personal. It's definitely it. In the kitchen and extend the conversation continues and ABC news live after the break. Welcome back to the kitchen extended conversation. When was the moment. When you knew. Pitcher black. This question and a stock which I have two answers. Because days. There's a moment where Iowa is. Top to be proud of my black pants. And there's a moment where and news that my black. Confederate that they that happen at the same time you. I grew up and of really pro black home. And it really pro back black family. And it's my father was a first persons each in the black power fifth I didn't know what it was. As news it was what we did we wouldn't greeted each other we left each all my siblings. He'd just taught me to be proud of who analyzes I mean you leave. You know I see obviously by Ireland's to grab moments with fathers and daughters like. Reminding them who they are you know he's being their cheerleaders that's how my father was mayor elect. Mommy. You're taking a business that review unit even now ago but the bunch of very. Masculine. And also sensitive and someone with it crier. In that accident and flat eating chili beans that he'd be he'd be crying but anyway. It is let me let me. Having this very powerful. With sets so I had a lot of. Cry a lot of pride was. Young black girl. And Anna had everything to do with those moments with my pocket at the moment when I realized. My blackness lies threat that it wins. You know a moment the moment of bigotry and and and that really set me apart. Well as these we were learning about slavery and and elementary schools and it was second or third period. And two boys who thought were my best friends. Came up to me I was at a tree remember. And they called me and ward. And I hope it's so interesting because I feel like and maybe you all know this has as black folks like. You may not know what a word is necessarily but that way here to view again. That it hit me like a ton of bricks and I I literally. Crumbled. And I saw opt and that it seemed like at my you know. 89 Euro brain like I was there for hours at my table and then they have an effort by ten minutes but a teacher had to come find me that wasn't. I'm after school program and she probably sobbing and uncontrollable it could it I was so disturbed I was so scared. And she pulled me aside and she was trying to console me trees what's wrong tell me what ultimately happened. And I finally told her you know these boys Kaufman and award Aaron she wasn't a black teacher but she was really sympathetic. But the whole date changed and my whole understanding of myself like. It was a overwhelming sense of shame what from what was it was something completely different than what I have been hot ball all the sad it was washed over me and I. I remember that date changed everything for change how I solve those boys. How it summit south pars on the black people. And you know I feel like I've been battling that those two world ever set the world of believing and trusting and. Knowing how beautiful. It is to be black and then this other world that sees that's is everything terrible agree boom you know. Humiliating. And and I think those. Two parallels are really important name and I. Let's hear some lawyers. Experience. And into the both those stories. Groom and household thankfully. Migrant other the weight and he Teddy van Grammy Award winning music producer. He. You know him and my mom. Wrote a song back in time vehicle and often black man. Annually isn't alone. Me that this this superhero called colored pants I grew up in very pro lack. Household and you know that's what always made me aware of the color skin color and met greatness and it was so painful and and note that it's been my life you know where when it was always you know. What was and what acknowledge. In terms if effective part of the story with second or third grade and with Whitley we retreat during slavery in school. And that the teacher wasn't taking enough about every few lakers it was like one part of the book. Is going over and I called it how fat she wasn't going you know deeper into the chapters slavery. Because of you know how I was raised in this bill where had. Slavery and you know kids like an issue of me bringing up the fact that she was going deeper into it. You know something it doesn't matter you know leave it alone. But those two you know experiences kind of you know through the line well. Yeah. When was when was the moment when news and and so. A little different from mean like my home and back. I'm on is why and choose to sing. I somehow got on the weekends but I was mostly with. And so there was always barrier islands LA's I loan my mom is so pretty why don't why don't look like her. And. I I was always liked. I moved around a lie and I was always going to schools with the super small black population pales. How he liked Latin necks are highly white that there is never black people schools and so I didn't even and use representation. Even in the and it was not second or third grade in Japan. Ends. I mean remember thinking I. I will walk his urine elementary school you want your little elementary school boyfriend their girlfriend her glamour and I'm like. Why don't the widen an of these people like me Latin of these people eat and think I'm pretty Latin lags. Why do I have to try so much harder to even be in the friend group. And I mean. I don't I don't know a definitive moment. But it was definitely an elementary school peak days. Does everybody treats you as I am not your other year you're black your dirty use mount you have liked. You should straighten your hair should instantly should cease and it's like they're only what seven or eight years whole thing felt other rise. Even men eight women and it's like it's crazy in nine black Anglican. Little cousins. Islanders would take nothing because you know racism out of there young age because it's not. It's not boring it's hot it's taught from the moment that you're brought into this war. Well let's keep the conversation going. Use the hash tag soul of the nation. Voice your opinions about. I'm sunny Hostin out back in the pitch next. Thanks for keeping the conversation going but does and be sure to catch all episodes of salt the nation. 