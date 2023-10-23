'Super fog' causes deadly pileup in Louisiana: Police

A "super fog" in Louisiana caused a multi-car pileup on I-55 near New Orleans after severely reducing visibility, police say.

October 23, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live