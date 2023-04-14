Supreme Court case weighs whether online threats can be a crime

ABC News' Devin Dwyer reports on a singer-songwriter who was stalked by a stranger online and the potential impact on whether social media threats can be considered a crime or protected free speech.

April 14, 2023

