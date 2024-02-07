Supreme Court to hear arguments on Trump’s eligibility to appear on Colorado ballot

Former President Donald Trump has appealed a Colorado top court's ruling that he is not eligible to be on the state's primary ballot due to his participation in the Jan 6 insurrection.

February 7, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live