Supreme Court to hear arguments in 'wrong house' FBI raid case

The case could clear a path for some victims of wrong-house raids to sue for damages under an exception to immunity under federal law.

April 29, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live