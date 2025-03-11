Supreme Court to hear challenge to 'conversion therapy' ban

The Supreme Court has agreed to hear a case challenging a Colorado law that bans "conversion therapy" for minors -- a discredited practice that aims to change sexual orientation or gender identity.

March 11, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live