Supreme Court: President Trump not above the law

More
ABC News’ Devin Dwyer reports on the court’s decisions, saying the president cannot block the release of his financial records.
4:59 | 07/10/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Supreme Court: President Trump not above the law

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"4:59","description":" ABC News’ Devin Dwyer reports on the court’s decisions, saying the president cannot block the release of his financial records.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"71704685","title":"Supreme Court: President Trump not above the law","url":"/US/video/supreme-court-president-trump-law-71704685"}