How the Supreme Court is responding to arguments over birthright citizenship

ABC News’ Selina Wang and constitutional lawyer Jeff Lewis discuss what the Supreme Court justices need to consider in this case.

May 15, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live