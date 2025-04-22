Supreme Court weighs rights to opt out of LGBTQ books in public schools

ABC News’ Devin Dwyer reports on a SCOTUS case about whether parents of public school children have a constitutional right to shield their kids from exposure to books that include LGBTQ themes.

April 22, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live