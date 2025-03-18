Supreme Court's John Roberts pushes back on Trump's attacks on judges

Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts provided a statement calling President Donald Trump's calls to impeach judges whose rulings he disagrees with "not an appropriate response."

March 18, 2025

