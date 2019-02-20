Surveillance video shows brothers buying supplies allegedly used in Smollett incident

More
Chicago police confirmed to ABC News the authenticity of the video.
2:38 | 02/20/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Surveillance video shows brothers buying supplies allegedly used in Smollett incident
--

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":61200046,"title":"Surveillance video shows brothers buying supplies allegedly used in Smollett incident","duration":"2:38","description":"Chicago police confirmed to ABC News the authenticity of the video.","url":"/US/video/surveillance-video-shows-brothers-purchasing-supplies-allegedly-smollett-61200046","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2019 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.