Transcript for Suspect in 1982 double murder identified through DNA

Mary Jane mullah target met up with her cousin Jeffery a top as he was ending his shift at the Syria theaters in Milpitas. They walked along north Abel street a stop that this convenience store to buy some food. As a Conchita walked northbound that's where they were last seen. 250 hours in advance DNA testing done at two labs for free not police. Eventually led them to suspect Clinton hugs Beth who has 31 years old at the time a disabled former employee of a fiber glass company in San Jose. They don't know each other at all I mean based on talking family and friends know there's no connection with the suspect in the victim's. Maybe that's why case goes cold maybe because we don't have a direct connection. Jeffrey's body was discovered around 6 AM here at the intersection of green valley and Scott creek roads. About two and a half hours later freeing up police got another call that a body had been found near the intersection of hunter and mission boulevard. At the time of the crime this area was still very you roll there were no witnesses who saw or heard anything. This is where marriages body had been discovered. Police say she had been sexually assaulting. Suspect 'cause path lived nearby his body was exhumed under court order to obtain new DNA samples. She died in 1999. Of an unspecified medical condition. That means the families will never see a trial or conviction. There's so go through a lot of grief emission imagine after 37 years and now there redressing that the hurt the pain again. The very appreciative with the work that we've done here at the from a police department I would never stop looking for the killers in this case as we really have not re. Susan Fremont and Milpitas are relieved DNA help to solve this crime. And adding it's gonna stop lot of crime. Knowing that they're in a cot there's no way out of it. Yeah because somehow some way in the DNA behind.

