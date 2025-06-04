Suspect arrested for link to Palm Springs fertility clinic explosion: Sources

The suspect is expected to appear in a Brooklyn federal court Wednesday afternoon before he's moved to California, according to sources familiar with the matter.

June 4, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live