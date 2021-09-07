Suspect captured in triple homicide at golf course

Bryan Rhoden was apprehended in Chamblee, Georgia, about a half hour from the crime scene, the Cobb County Sheriff's Office said.
0:29 | 07/09/21

Suspect captured in triple homicide at golf course
Police in Georgia announcing an arrest in connection with a triple murder at a country club. Police outside a plan app called the 23 year old man in custody a lone shooter. On Saturday three people were found dead on the golf course two victims were in the back of the truck one victim was a professional golfer at the club. Investigators are not revealing any information about a possible motive. But they see the golfer was not targeted instead he apparently witnessed a crime in progress before being killed.

