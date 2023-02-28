Suspect charged in shooting of Orlando reporter, 9-year-old girl

Keith Moses, 19, was charged in connection with the three shootings on Feb. 22 in Orlando, Florida.

February 28, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live