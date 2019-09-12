Now Playing: Father and son charged with reckless driving for drag racing

Now Playing: Dozens of Santas hit the slopes in Maine

Now Playing: Suspect drags deputies during traffic stop

Now Playing: Military wife edits her husband into their family Christmas photo while he is serving

Now Playing: A police officer was shot and killed while in his squad car in Fayetteville, Arkansas

Now Playing: A massive storm system is heading toward the East Coast

Now Playing: FBI looking into whether Pensacola naval base suspect watched mass-shooting videos

Now Playing: College football final rankings will be revealed in a few hours

Now Playing: Taylor Swift lands top spot on Forbes Highest-Earning Musicians list for 2nd time

Now Playing: Questions surround Tesla crash police say was in autopilot mode

Now Playing: Suspect arrested after allegedly posting video showing rehearsal for mass shooting

Now Playing: Democrats weigh in on next stage of impeachment process

Now Playing: Outrage over new Christmas tree unveiled at state capital

Now Playing: Judiciary Committee prepares to hear new testimony Monday

Now Playing: New details emerge in Pensacola Naval Base shooting as investigation ramps up

Now Playing: Pearl Harbor survivor returns for 78th anniversary

Now Playing: American graduate student jailed in Iran has been freed

Now Playing: Dramatic chase and shootout leaves 4 dead at South Florida intersection

Now Playing: Amazon says holiday deliveries could be delayed due to bad weather