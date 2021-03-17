Transcript for Suspect in Georgia spas killing spree blames his 'addiction to sex': Sheriff

Yesterday was a tragic day. Across our state. And as many of you all know there were several victims. And who were tragically killed on yesterday. And our thoughts and prayers remain with bills families. Whether it's senseless balance we've seen play out in our streets. Or more targeted ballots like we saw him yesterday a crime against any community. Is a crime against and it's all. I've been in contact. With the White House. Spoke with someone last night and again this morning. Of course president Biden. Offers his full support and concern. But to our great state. And the White House has offered to support us with in the additional resources and support that we mean if we continue. Not just this investigation. But as we continued to deal with this spike in crime that we had seen. Cents this pandemic. Of Italy captain baker shear with us that they determined that the suspect was on. His way to Florida I believe. And perhaps to carry out additional shooting so again. It really speaks to the coordination. And quickly. Alliance Frontline reports that the suspect did. That responsibility for the shootings he that that early on what's in interviews with him. And he claims that these and as the chiefs witness is still early don't claim that it was not racially motivated. He apparently has an issue what he considers a senate action and Steve these locations. Is something no riles him to. Two. Go to these places and inflation for him he wanted to limit. It still early on but over comments that he. So obviously whatever the motivation. What's for this guy we we know. That many of the victims the majority of the victims were Asian. We also know that this is an issue that's happening across the country. It is unacceptable. It is hateful. And it has to stop.

