Suspect in Minnesota lawmakers’ shooting due in court
Vance Boelter, 57, was arrested near his farm in Green Isle, Minnesota and was booked into Hennepin County Jail at about 1 a.m. on Monday, according to online records.
June 16, 2025
Additional Live Streams
Additional Live Streams
- Live
ABC News Live
- Live
Outside Minneapolis courthouse where alleged Minnesota shooter Vance Boelter is set to appear
- Live
View of Haifa, Israel amid tensions with Iran
- Live
Tel Aviv skyline after Iranian attack
- Live
Dow Jones Industrial Average
- Live
Tracking continued flood threat in Appalachia; days of severe weather in the Midwest; heat and fire weather alerts in the West
- Live
Jury deliberates in Karen Read retrial
Top Stories
Top Stories
Jury sees messages between Combs and male escort allegedly arranging travel1 hour ago
Minnesota lawmaker says she was 'shocked' by shooting of colleagues1 hour ago
Suspect in Minnesota lawmakers’ shooting due in court2 hours ago
Netanyahu tells ABC News he's not ruling out taking out Iran's Supreme Leader3 hours ago
Chilling details emerge in Minnesota shootings as Vance Boelter faces federal charges3 hours ago
Trump considers adding 36 countries to travel ban list: Sources3 hours ago
Israel’s aerial control over Tehran is ‘unprecedented’: Defense analystJun 16, 2025
Minnesota lawmaker wants ‘change in rhetoric’ in wake of shootingJun 16, 2025
Judge upholds decision to dismiss juror in Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs trialJun 16, 2025
Jury deliberations resume in Karen Read murder retrialJun 16, 2025
2 security officers stabbed at Manhattan criminal courthouse3 hours ago
Suspect captured in Minnesota political shootingsJun 16, 2025
Rising tide of political violence in USJun 16, 2025
At least 5 dead in flash flooding disaster in West VirginiaJun 16, 2025
Deadly escalation as Israel and Iran trade attacksJun 16, 2025
Trump arrives in Canada to meet with leaders at G7 summitJun 16, 2025
Anti-Trump ‘No Kings’ protests held across USJun 16, 2025
Actor Eric Dane opens up about ALS diagnosisJun 16, 2025
Previewing Game 5 of the NBA FinalsJun 16, 2025
New warning about ‘gas station heroin’Jun 16, 2025
Israel and Iran trade strikes as conflict intensifiesJun 15, 2025
Police search for suspects in deadly mass shooting in IndianaJun 15, 2025
President Trump holds military parade on 79th birthdayJun 15, 2025
Gunman opens fire during 'No Kings' protest in SLCJun 15, 2025
US officials say Trump rejected Israeli plan to kill Iran's supreme leaderJun 15, 2025
Passenger detained at Sea-Tac airport in Washington stateJun 15, 2025
Father's Day story about bonding through baseballJun 15, 2025
Measles cases in the US approach 30-year highJun 15, 2025
Sen. Tina Smith says ‘political violence should have no place in this country’Jun 15, 2025
Pope Leo delivers 1st address to US in video message in ChicagoJun 15, 2025
ABC News Live Presents
ABC News Live Presents
Operation Babylift: The 50-Year Journey – A Special Edition of 20/20May 08, 2025
Our Home: Local Action and Global ImpactApr 22, 2025
America’s Care CrisisFeb 13, 2025
Immigration CrackdownFeb 12, 2025
Shot in the Dark: Weight Loss Injection WarsNov 25, 2024
October 7th: The Race to SurviveOct 07, 2024
January 6th: The Fight to Rewrite HistoryOct 03, 2024
The President and First Lady of Ukraine | Robin Roberts ReportingSep 25, 2024
Maui Strong 808: Rising from the AshesAug 08, 2024
10 Million NamesJun 19, 2024
Generation SwipeMay 23, 2024
Amplified: Asian American Native Hawaiian Pacific Islander VoicesMay 16, 2024
The Power of Us: People, Climate and Our FutureApr 25, 2024
Trashed: The Secret Life of Plastic ExportsApr 23, 2024
Toll of War: The José Andrés Interview | Martha Raddatz ReportsApr 08, 2024
Fertility in America | Rebecca Jarvis ReportingMar 28, 2024
One-on-One: A Conversation with Robin Roberts and Caitlin ClarkMar 15, 2024
After the Fall: A Conversation with Robin Roberts and Jenifer LewisMar 12, 2024
Prince Harry's Mission: Life, Family and Invictus GamesFeb 23, 2024
Tackling Mental Health | Michael Strahan ReportsFeb 16, 2024
Severed: Diabetes Denial and MistrustFeb 15, 2024
Exodus: Global MigrationJan 26, 2024
Battle Cry: Fighting Assault in the MilitaryDec 08, 2023
Fallout: Two Nations Under UraniumNov 30, 2023
The American ClassroomNov 17, 2023
Disaster UninsuredNov 16, 2023
Hispanic Heritage Month: Entre Nos - 1st GenSep 28, 2023
Hispanic Heritage Month: Entre Nos – 2nd GenOct 09, 2023
Hip-hop at 50: The architect, the First Amendment and the fashion explosionAug 23, 2023
Elliot Page: In His Own WordsJun 19, 2023
ABC News Specials on
Impact X Nightline: On the BrinkDec 14, 2023
Impact X Nightline: Unboxing SheinNov 27, 2023
The Lady Bird DiariesNov 27, 2023
Impact X Nightline: It's BritneyNov 27, 2023
Impact X Nightline: Natalee Holloway -- A Killer ConfessesNov 27, 2023
Impact X Nightline: Who Shot Tupac?Nov 27, 2023
Wild CrimeOct 26, 2022
Impact x NightlineOct 28, 2022
Power Trip: Those Who Seek Power and Those Who Chase ThemSep 27, 2022
The Murders Before the MarathonSep 01, 2022
The Ivana Trump Story: The First WifeJul 25, 2022
AftershockJul 18, 2022
Mormon No MoreJun 22, 2022
Leave No Trace: A Hidden History of the Boy ScoutsJun 15, 2022
Keeper of the Ashes: The Oklahoma Girl Scout MurdersMay 20, 2022
The Orphans of COVID: America's Hidden TollMay 13, 2022
Superstar: Patrick SwayzeApr 14, 2022
The Kardashians -- An ABC News SpecialApr 05, 2022
24 Months That Changed the WorldMar 30, 2022
Have You Seen This Man?Mar 22, 2022