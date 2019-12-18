Transcript for Suspect robs caricature artist after drawing was sketched

Actually she's heading out or if an artist. Here's a sketch the man whose fellas detectives say this is the caricature of the suspect in a robbery at. Perverse side its festival of lights this month the guy asked artists to me the drawing when it was done the suspect. Grab the bag with about 500 dollars and it and ran off but he left the picture behind police posted on FaceBook with a message do you recognized his caricature and no we are not kidding.

