Suspect in shooting of Border Patrol agent is 'scum of the Earth': Sec. Noem

ABC News' Ike Ejiochi reports on the shooting of an off-duty United States Border Patrol agent just before midnight on Saturday in a New York City park under the George Washington Bridge.

July 21, 2025

