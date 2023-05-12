Suspect in subway chokehold death surrenders to police

Daniel Penny, the man accused of killing Jordan Neely with a chokehold, turned himself in Friday morning and is facing manslaughter charges.

May 12, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live