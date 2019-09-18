Transcript for Suspected serial killer charged in murders of 4 women all found dead in vacant homes

Accordingly today announcing new charges against the Angela Martan. You know that reprieve to track Chaman two separate sexual assault that would be what this Friday speak more about that later. Mr. park is now charged in the following cases. First talk about them part of an Nelson 57 of Detroit. Who was found in the house on when this week her body was found on February 26 2019. There's nothing was found face down with blood on her face on the floor that you used condom was next to her body. The cost of definitely. It was blunt force trauma. And we have charged according Aston Martin with one count of first degree premeditated murder and one count of first felony murder. With CSC sexual conduct in the third degree in the attic it's only for the felony America. Second want to talked about the murder of Nancy Harrison H 52 also of Detroit. And she was found but it was. I'm Coventry street in Detroit on March 19 2009. Miss garrison was found also positioned face down and they use condom was found near her body. The cause of death after treatment but medical examine it was blunt force trauma. And of course he charts mr. Martin and her face with one count of first degree felony murder one count of first degree premeditated murder. With on the felony warrant against him of sexual conduct in the third degree read the package out. Third we have charged and have another case. That might have Travis think Alice a 55 that it frightens her body was found inside a house in her street in Detroit. Was found march the 24 2000 thinking she was found position again. Faced down and it used condom was found near her body. And that hurt network and determined as determined by the middle of them because advanced stage at the decomposition of her body. Important we have charged mr. Martin often her eyes with one count of first degree premeditated murder. One count of first degree felony murder but the criminal sexual conduct being the predicates only for the felony murder. And lastly. A fourth. Young woman had to IPO that's very westbound. The city of Detroit inside a house on avenue. Her body was on June the fifth of 2019. She also was certainly face down and it was used con about it to her body. The manner and cause of her death also was approved found to be undetermined. By the medical seminars office because of V again the advanced stage of decomposition. Of her body. We have charged again mr. Martin and that is what the same charges first degree premeditated murder. First degree felony murder with a predicates on being criminal sexual conduct in the third me.

