Transcript for SUV crashes into playground amid police chase, injuring 3 toddlers

Well the equipment. A playground turns into crime scene after a police chase leaves three children her thoughts vs goal ought to family and kids. Now we're injures part of this incident the chase ended here in Bohannon park when this SUV state patrol was chasing. Filed with tennis court fence slamming it was swing sex or more. Road 930 a state trooper tried pulling over Ford Explorer on southbound 94 for speeding investigators say the driver 27 Roca bar Powell sped off. The chase left the interstate and travel through city streets the state patrol says Powell ended up hitting three kids who with a group of children on the playground. Paroled critical. And that your popular. The kids were transported to. North Memorial Medical Center with unknown injuries after crashing investigators say Powell took off running. Running artwork to trooper suffered minor injuries as they arrested pol a short time later in the park. Oh they. Do.

