Syracuse University suspends fraternity's activities after alleged racist incidents

In one incident, an African American female student was allegedly subjected to a verbal, racial epithet from a group of students and visitors to the campus.
11/18/19

Syracuse University suspends fraternity's activities after alleged racist incidents
It's turkeys university has suspended all fraternity social activities after the latest. In a string of racist incidents Saturday night a group that include a frat members used a racial slur towards a black female students. At least ten incidents targeting the black Asian and Jewish students have been reported on or near campus this month state officials are now investigating.

