Transcript for Syracuse University suspends fraternity's activities after alleged racist incidents

It's turkeys university has suspended all fraternity social activities after the latest. In a string of racist incidents Saturday night a group that include a frat members used a racial slur towards a black female students. At least ten incidents targeting the black Asian and Jewish students have been reported on or near campus this month state officials are now investigating.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.