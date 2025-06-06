'System failed' father who killed 3 daughters, ex-wife's attorney says

Travis Decker, the father accused of murdering his three young daughters, lacked mental health resources and struggled with PTSD, his ex-wife's attorney told ABC News.

June 6, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live