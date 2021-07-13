Tanker flips, bursts into flames

More
The truck crashed on a highway near Detroit.
0:17 | 07/13/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Tanker flips, bursts into flames
A dramatic scene of a highway near Detroit tanker truck crashing on interstate 75 and bursting into flames police releasing this video. The driver escaped and no word on what caused the crash the fire was so intense it may have buckled the highway which is expected to be closed for days.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:17","description":"The truck crashed on a highway near Detroit.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"78816620","title":"Tanker flips, bursts into flames","url":"/US/video/tanker-flips-bursts-flames-78816620"}