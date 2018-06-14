Target yanks 'Baby Daddy' cards after complaints of racial insensitivity

Saunders, who is black, told ABC News on Thursday that there were plenty of other cards she found less offensive, but they all featured white couples.
06/14/18

Target yanks 'Baby Daddy' cards after complaints of racial insensitivity

