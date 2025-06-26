Tariffs ‘likely to increase’ inflation, former Labor Secretary Robert Reich says

Former Labor Secretary Robert Reich and filmmaker Elliot Kirschner highlight their new documentary, “The Last Class,” and Reich discusses the current state of the U.S. economy.

June 26, 2025

