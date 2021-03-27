Transcript for Tax preparer allegedly pulls gun on customers

It was inside in the is b.'s office on crook and they'll near antelope were cellphone video caught the owner pulling a gun on customers. At least around. Repeatedly Allen said she began filming on her phone worry the situation might escalate. And did the aid. Police were called in the owner let Tanya Wright was arrested at her business. Boyle says she used the office to file her taxes and was there to clear out wrong information she says they gave to the IRS. She tells us that she was waiting her return when Wright pulled out the gun on another customer. Who was upset about their tax refund. It. Me. Or is there and won its know what. Oh. Yeah. Oil tells us the owner got her phone and deleted this video. But she was able to retrieve it for police left thirty. Subtler and things he's. Tonight let Tanya right is behind bars charged with aggravated robbery and aggravated assault a native of Missouri in 2012. She was sentenced to more than four years in federal prison. For her part in a multi million dollar robbery at an eighteen servicing company. Her business today was closed and no one has returned our messages. Shelley Childers ABC thirteen Eyewitness News.

