Transcript for Teacher battling cancer thanks colleagues who donated dozens of sick days

The school started Monday here upon beach gardens community high school the teacher Robert Goodman is absent because of the cancer diagnosis. He ran a sick days until his colleagues showered him with bears the side effects. Are pretty harsh I mean I'm able to talk right now there are times and I can't remember our words remember why went in a room it's not just as a 56. Doctors diagnosed Palm Beach County teacher Robert Goodman with stage three colon cancer in April. I had no choice but to really. Now ask for help it was in the back my mind the entire summer. How Maggette get up to five. How and it's her teaching at 720. How we make it through the day this sick days ran out and so did his energy. He knew he wouldn't be well enough to come back to school in time for the start of the school year luckily I had enough days I just had enough. He knows kind of like a miracle men. ID needing more because summer vacation at a chemo treatment inside this building downtown west palm I just decided I would ask for help and in four days. What I needed. The donations poured in so much so the school district had a hard time keeping up and then process all the paperwork and and that's their payroll and they have to. Schedule it out teachers administrators and even lunch room staffers who pay into the Florida retirement system transferred 75 sick days to Goodman. It will carry him through November to continue his chemo. During his cancer battle Goodman find solace in writing music. At least fully recovered he has a plan. Like all good teachers deal have some kind of gratitude. Get together somewhere. On some stage and come together as the family that we are. And we can put. The face faces to the names. And heart's the heart's Goodman says he's been teaching for more than twenty years and he plans to return to his post in January. Reporting from Palm Beach Gardens at Lancaster a WPBF 25 news.

