Transcript for Teacher discusses reopening schools

It. At this point it. I am in favor of teachers and continuing to teach remotely. Because the stakes are too how. A teacher should not have to choose between their lives and their lively. And a witness Chicago Public Schools kingdom and our largest public school districts in the country. We should simply isn't just an error on the side of caution. The school district is too large and it takes time and tomorrow for cleaning which we have not seen happening. This tendency to needs to be taken seriously it's a new strain it needs to be taken seriously. They should not involve politics. Nation not involved. Those voices that may be influencing. The decision to rush back into school. That safety not every child every teacher and every principle. Every step remember it should be taught out at this point. And if that's not being done that we need to stay rebounds. It should be about safety not politics has won Chicago teachers view on the corona virus pandemic and a plan to return in person learning in her city.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.