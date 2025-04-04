Teacher tried to hire teen for murder: Police

Stephanie Demetrius, 44, is accused of trying to hire a student to kill her husband for $2,000, according to a criminal complaint.

April 4, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live