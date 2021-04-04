Transcript for Teacher holds Derek Chauvin mock-trial session as part of class

With the Derek so that trial underway this week people who lost the world watching. But in cedar July as being some parents say they had no idea their children were also tuning in to witness testimony and that disturbing video vehement. George flew its final moments as part of a class project. It'll letters share with the WFA a a parent rights to a cedar hill high school freshman teacher. It is unfathomable to me that you felt it appropriate to force my child to watch George Floyd's murder on television and your classroom. And then move on with his date as if nothing had happened. Some families are complaining that controversial class assignment. Happened without parental consent facing a teacher instructed the students not to discuss what they witnessed during the trial with their family for six weeks. This project one down parents should teach provided after they began complaining. Explained students will be acting as actual jurors in the trial and they may not text discuss will be here with friends siblings or relatives. Not even the family doll. Some cedar hill high school parents fired back telling the teacher in their letter. This murder scene by millions around the globe which triggering and traumatized and Ford adults yet you left students to handle their own emotions and mental health. As they left a class without proper and professional support at on Friday serial liar is. The assignment was not approved by campus or district administrators the matter has been addressed with the teacher and the assignment was removed. In cedar hill I'm Davone Fernandez.

